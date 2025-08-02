LASU industrial dispute deepens, students ordered to vacate hostels

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The ongoing industrial action at Lagos State University, LASU, has taken a new turn as the Senate of the institution has suspended all socio-academic activities, including the 2024/2025 second semester examinations, until further notice.

The decision followed the report of the strike declared by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of staff unions, which includes the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU-LASU), the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Other Institutions (NASU-LASU), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU-LASU), and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT-LASU).

In a statement issued by Deputy Registrar and Coordinator of the Centre for Information and Public Relations, Mrs. Oluwayemisi Thomas-Onashile, the LASU Senate explained that the resolution was reached at a virtual meeting held on Saturday, August 2.

The Senate noted that the strike was primarily directed at the Lagos State Government and not the university management.

“The core demands of the Joint Action Committee are directed at the Lagos State Government,” the statement quoted the Vice-Chancellor and Chairman of Senate as saying.

The Senate further noted that university management had made efforts in recent weeks to broker peace.

“The University Management has, over the past few weeks, facilitated dialogue and pursued peaceful resolutions between the unions and the State Government,” the Senate stated.

It informed that a high-level meeting was held on Friday, August 1, 2025, chaired by the Head of Service, Mr. Olabode Agoro, and attended by representatives of the unions, university management, and relevant ministries.

“At the said meeting, it was agreed that further consultations would be held, with all parties reconvening on Thursday, August 7, 2025,” the statement noted.

Following deliberations, the Senate resolved to put all academic and socio-academic activities on hold. “The 2024/2025 Second Semester Examinations, initially scheduled to commence on Monday, August 4, 2025, are hereby suspended, and all other activities in the university are on hold until further notice,” the Senate declared.

In addition, students were instructed to vacate their hostels across the Ojo, LASUCOM, Epe, and Badagry campuses by 6:00 a.m. on Monday, August 4.

“All students residing in the university hostels are to vacate the hostels latest by 6:00 a.m. on Monday, August 4, 2025,” the Senate directed.

The Senate urged members of the LASU community to remain calm and law-abiding during the period of disruption.

“Members of the LASU community, particularly students, are enjoined to remain calm and law-abiding during this period,” the statement said, ending with the slogan: “We are LASU, we are great!”