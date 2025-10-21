Sanwo-Olu inaugurates LASU Library Complex

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Tuesday inaugurated the Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu Library Complex at the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new complex is said to be the biggest university library in West Africa.

Speaking at the ceremony, Sanwo-Olu described the library as a symbol of the state’s unwavering commitment to education, knowledge and innovation.

He said that the library represented more than a physical structure, being also a living testament to the transformative power of learning and the dreams of generations to come.

“This moment is deeply personal for me, not because it bears my name but because it embodies the ideals that have shaped my journey.

“Education remains the bridge between potential and purpose, the most enduring legacy any generation can bequeath to the next,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor said that the new library complex was equipped with digital research facilities, reading lounges, innovation labs, and extensive archives.

He said the facility would serve as a place where printed words meet digital possibilities and where heritage meets innovation.

According to him, the edifice stands as a reflection of his administration’s THEMES plus agenda, which prioritises education and technology as twin engines of development.

He said, “Over the years, LASU has grown into a citadel of excellence and a beacon of progress.

“It stands today as the best state university in Nigeria and the most sought-after in the entire Black nation.”

Sanwo-Olu acknowledged the contributions of his predecessors, including Mr Babatunde Fashola (SAN) and Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, toward the growth of the university.

He added that his administration had committed more resources than ever before to complete the library and other educational projects across the state.

“We see this not just as an infrastructure masterpiece but as part of our ongoing investment in minds.

”Lagos will never stop investing in education because it is the educated mind that creates inventions, heals wounds, and redefines tomorrow,” he said.

The governor also expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for his continued commitment to human capital development and for supporting initiatives that advance education across the country.

Sanwo-Olu noted that under his administration, Lagos had continued to build an ecosystem where learning became “the passport to prosperity”.

“To have this library bear my name is not a monument to self, but a symbol of service.

“Leadership is not about leaving names on walls but about leaving an impact in people’s lives,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He urged students and staff of LASU to take ownership of the facility, safeguard it, and use it to nurture creativity, research, and innovation.

“This library will be a space of discovery, dialogue, and dreaming where the next Nobel laureate, great author, visionary leader, or even future president will begin their journey,” the governor said.

Quoting the late literary icon Chinua Achebe, Sanwo-Olu reminded students that “one of the toughest tests of integrity is a blunt refusal to be compromised,” urging them to be unwavering and incorruptible in their pursuit of knowledge.

“Let this complex inspire generations to come to think deeper, act better, and serve selflessly. While the building may age, knowledge and innovation will endure,” he said.

The governor reaffirmed his commitment to the continued development of LASU and other educational institutions in the state, pledging to complete the ongoing faculty complex and other projects within the university.

He declared the Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu Library Complex open as “a territory of learning, a beacon of innovation, and a gift to prosperity”.

Also speaking at the inauguration, the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, applauded the Lagos State Government for continuously ensuring that education remains a priority. (NAN)