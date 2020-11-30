Rivers approves N2bn for 2021 LGA polls

Kindly Share This Story:

***As Executive council okays N478bn budget for 2021

By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

Rivers State Executive Council has approved the sum of N2 billion for the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, RESIEC, for the conduct of the 2021 local government elections in the state.

The council also approved a budget proposal N478,660,773.476 for the state for 2021 fiscal year.

The approvals were given at the council meeting presided over by the State Governor, Nyesom Wike at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Port Harcourt, according to a statement by the Special Assistant on the Governor on Media, Kelvin Ebiri.

The Commissioner of Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, said the council approved budget for use by RSIEC, stating that the budget would enable the State electoral umpire to conduct the 2021 Local Government election in the State.

Nsirim said a total sum of N2,747,351,405.13 was approved for RSIEC, to be used in conducting the local government election in line with 1999 constitution as amended.

The Information Commissioner said the council also approved the construction of a new motor park within the precinct of the newly commissioned Rebisi Flyover, which is intended to curb activities of illegal park operators in that axis.

He said: “This is in line with the urban renewal vision of His Excellency. Recall that the new Rebisi Flyover Bridge that was commissioned a few weeks ago has changed the landscape and skyline in that vicinity.

“And to ensure that the illegal motor park around the flyover does not deface the aesthetics that have been achieved, the government is acquiring land near the flyover bridge to build a befitting motor park for them.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Finance, Mr Isaac Kamalu, according to the statement said the proposed budgetary estimate of N478bn would help the government to complete all ongoing projects in the state and enable the government to the lives of people of the state.

Mr Kamalu, who is also supervising the affairs of the State Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, said the council also approved the Medium Term Expenditure Framework for the State for 2021-2023.

