Rivers LGA Poll Results: APC wins 20, PDP 3 chairmanship seats

By Davies Iheamnachor
Port Harcourt — The Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) has announced the results of Saturday’s Local Government Area (LGA) chairmanship elections, declaring the All Progressives Congress (APC) victorious in 20 out of the 23 LGAs.
The ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secured wins in only three LGAs, including Obio-Akpor, Port Harcourt City (PHALGA), and Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni (ONELGA). Notably, Governor Siminalayi Fubara lost his Opobo-Nkoro LGA to the APC.
RSIEC Chairman, Dr. Michael Odey, announced the results on Sunday at the commission’s headquarters along Aba Road, Port Harcourt.
Official Results Declared by RSIEC:
Abua-Odual – APC (Ofori Owoalabi) – 28,755 votes
Ahoada East – APC (Solomon Achoma) – 54,509 votes
Ahoada West – APC (Eugene Epelle) – 84,125 votes
Akuku-Toru – APC (Bob Fubara) – 63,593 votes
Andoni – APC (Lucky Promise) – 126,181 votes
Asari-Toru – APC (George Onegiyeofori) – 56,383 votes
Bonny – APC (Abinye Blessing Pepple) – 13,543 votes
Degema – APC (Michael John Williams) – 61,536 votes
Eleme – APC (Obarilomate Ollor) – 77,452 votes
Emohua – APC (Chidi Lloyd) – 114,380 votes
Etche – APC (Njoku Boniface) – 100,649 votes
Gokana – APC (Dekor Confidence) – 96,478 votes
Ikwerre – APC (Charles Wobodo) – 62,746 votes
Khana – APC (Bariere Thomas) – 156,027 votes
Obio-Akpor – PDP (Gift Worlu) – 328,823 votes
Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni (ONELGA) – PDP (Shedrack Ogbogu) – 51,051 votes
Ogu-Bolo – APC (Vincent Nemioboka) – 36,374 votes
Okrika – APC (Akuro Tobin) – 32,285 votes
Omuma – APC (Obasi Uchechukwu) – 38,530 votes
Opobo-Nkoro – APC (Jame A. Jame) – 38,822 votes
Oyigbo – APC (Okechukwu Akara) – 101,495 votes
Port Harcourt City (PHALGA) – PDP (Allwell Ihunda) – 235,054 votes
Tai – APC (Mbakpone Okpe) – 70,080 votes
With this outcome, APC now controls the majority of the LGAs in Rivers State, marking a significant political shift in the state’s local government leadership.
