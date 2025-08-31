Rivers LGA Poll Results: APC wins 20, PDP 3 chairmanship seats

By Davies Iheamnachor

Port Harcourt — The Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) has announced the results of Saturday’s Local Government Area (LGA) chairmanship elections, declaring the All Progressives Congress (APC) victorious in 20 out of the 23 LGAs.

The ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secured wins in only three LGAs, including Obio-Akpor, Port Harcourt City (PHALGA), and Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni (ONELGA). Notably, Governor Siminalayi Fubara lost his Opobo-Nkoro LGA to the APC.

RSIEC Chairman, Dr. Michael Odey, announced the results on Sunday at the commission’s headquarters along Aba Road, Port Harcourt.

Official Results Declared by RSIEC:

Abua-Odual – APC (Ofori Owoalabi) – 28,755 votes

Ahoada East – APC (Solomon Achoma) – 54,509 votes

Ahoada West – APC (Eugene Epelle) – 84,125 votes

Akuku-Toru – APC (Bob Fubara) – 63,593 votes

Andoni – APC (Lucky Promise) – 126,181 votes

Asari-Toru – APC (George Onegiyeofori) – 56,383 votes

Bonny – APC (Abinye Blessing Pepple) – 13,543 votes

Degema – APC (Michael John Williams) – 61,536 votes

Eleme – APC (Obarilomate Ollor) – 77,452 votes

Emohua – APC (Chidi Lloyd) – 114,380 votes

Etche – APC (Njoku Boniface) – 100,649 votes

Gokana – APC (Dekor Confidence) – 96,478 votes

Ikwerre – APC (Charles Wobodo) – 62,746 votes

Khana – APC (Bariere Thomas) – 156,027 votes

Obio-Akpor – PDP (Gift Worlu) – 328,823 votes

Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni (ONELGA) – PDP (Shedrack Ogbogu) – 51,051 votes

Ogu-Bolo – APC (Vincent Nemioboka) – 36,374 votes

Okrika – APC (Akuro Tobin) – 32,285 votes

Omuma – APC (Obasi Uchechukwu) – 38,530 votes

Opobo-Nkoro – APC (Jame A. Jame) – 38,822 votes

Oyigbo – APC (Okechukwu Akara) – 101,495 votes

Port Harcourt City (PHALGA) – PDP (Allwell Ihunda) – 235,054 votes

Tai – APC (Mbakpone Okpe) – 70,080 votes

With this outcome, APC now controls the majority of the LGAs in Rivers State, marking a significant political shift in the state’s local government leadership.