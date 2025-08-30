Rivers LG Polls: Coast now clear to end emergency rule – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, has said that with the conduct of the Rivers State local government elections, the coast is now clear to the end of emergency rule.

Wike said this to newsmen on Saturday in Rumepirikom, Ward 9, Unit 007, Obio/Akpo Local Government Area of the state after casting his vote.

Recall that six months ago, the Supreme Court nullified a previous one conducted out by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, RSIEC.

Also, in March, President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers, citing rising tensions from the political war between Wike and his successor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Tinubu suspended Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Oduh, and members of the Rivers State Assembly for six months, and named Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retired) a sole administrator.

Rivers LG polls

Speaking on today’s election, Wike said it was conducted in line with all extant rules and regulations, dismissing concerns about possible legal defects.

He told journalists: “So, having done this, then the coast is clear for the state of emergency to be lifted.

“Meaning that the local government has representatives, the state government has its own elected representatives, so we are good to go.

“I do know that by September 18, the state of emergency will expire. And that would mean that the state governor and state assembly will come back to their job, and we will have a government at the grassroots level.

“Rivers people are glad to have their own people on the ballot. I have received feedback from across the state showing that many came out to vote, and that makes me very happy.

“I am very happy. It means that people identify with the elections.

“You have not heard of any violence. You have not heard of (people) carrying ballot boxes. You see that the electoral materials are there. People are there casting their votes.

“As far as we are concerned, the elections are very peaceful.

“With this election, local governments can now receive their allocations directly. That is why we must commend President Bola Tinubu for insisting that elections be conducted.

“Without elected officials in place, the councils would have remained excluded from funding.”

