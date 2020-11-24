Breaking News
Reps begin debate on new electoral law

By Tordue Salem – Abuja

The House of Representatives on Tuesday, commenced second reading on a harmonized Bill to amend the Independent National Electoral Commission Act.

The Bill was presented in plenary for debate and passage for third reading, by Rep. Aisha Dukku(APC-Gombe).

Highlights of the lawmakers’ amendments to the Act are de-emphases on money politics, compulsory usage of card readers in all polls and independent candidacy.

