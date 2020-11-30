Kindly Share This Story:

As part of efforts towards addressing Nigeria’s housing crisis, Veritasi Homes and Properties Limited, a fast-rising real estate company, is set to launch its premium housing project, Camberwall Advantage, in Ikate area of Lagos.

This is coming on the heels of the company’s completion of Camberwall Court, Abijo, another of its premium housing project.

Speaking on the launch coming up December 1, Adetola Nola, Chief Executive Officer, Veritasi Homes and Properties Limited, said the priority is on creating world-class development in Nigeria.

He said: “Careful planning has gone into the design of this project. Camberwall Advantage presents a fantastic opportunity to buy into a massive investment opportunity.

READ ALSO:

“Apart from solving the housing needs of people and building world-class developments, at Veritasi Homes and Properties Limited, we are concerned about creating profitable options for our investors.

“Camberwall Advantage will be a standout in the city’s real estate market. It will comprise two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom apartments and a penthouse—four bedroom maisonette with boys quarters.

“It will also feature smart home technology, play area for kids, a swimming pool, elevators, and a gym.”

Also, Tobi Yusuff, Head, Marketing Communications, and Partner at Veritasi Homes, told Vanguard: “We have worked tirelessly on delivering the best.

“Now, it is time to showcase the location to all with this launch.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: