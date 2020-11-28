Breaking News
Phlex, Charass to release “Confirm” video

By Ayo Onikoyi

In the third quarter of 2018, Phlex released his much-anticipated EP and featured a number of top music stars including famous rapper Reminisce, Rayvanny and eastern Nigerian talented singer named Charass in the track “Confirm”.

The single enjoyed massive airplay and became fans’ favourite as it gained acceptance and positive reviews from lovers of Afropop, shooting Phlex into the limelight. The pair combined to deliver a people’s anthem in “Confirm.”

The surprising success of the song resulted in fans requesting for a befitting video two years after the release of the single.

The requests moved Phlex to shoot a video for “Confirm” as the video was shot by ace videographer Patrick Elis in Lagos and Canada.

The video which is set to be released in December narrates the story of a young Nigerian dreamer.

