Over 4000 APC members defect to PDP in Oyo

*As stakeholders boast of 2023 election victory

By Adeola Badru

Ahead of the 2023 elections in Oyo State, over four thousands members of the rival party, All Progressives Congress (APC), renounced their membership and pitched tent with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Surulere and Ogo Oluwa Local Government Areas of Ogbomoso in Oyo State.

While welcoming the defectors to the party, the Caretaker Chairman of Surulere Local Government, Adegbite Isaiah, said the method of governance of Gov Seyi Makinde was the main reason many people wanted to be part of his administration, as it is the government of the people and who is working hand in hand with the people both in the city and at the grassroots level in the state.

He added that the newly decamped members are top stakeholders who would have an impact in the development of the state and the party.

According to him: “This is a great achievement seeing top stakeholders joining the political party and come 2023, it is victory for PDP in Ogo Oluwa Local Government and Surulere Local Government Areas of Oyo state.”

“These people actually started with this party before moving due to misunderstanding and we are happy to be back together as family and we are ready to start working together to ensure we are stable to win the next election which we are sure of winning due to the fact that many are coming in to join us and we are counting numbers every day.”

“They have seen the difference between the administration of the PDP and that of the rival as the current administration in Oyo State under the leadership of Engr. Seyi Makinde is focused on how to ensure that Oyo State is under on the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party.”

Also speaking at the event, Caretaker Chairman, Ogo Oluwa Local Government, Ojo Oluwaseun, expressed happiness over the defection of top political members APC into PDP, adding that it was a total swept of the rival party in Ogbomoso and the state in general.

He said: “I am very happy to see our brothers coming in to join this great political party and it is sure that the next election will be in t favour of our party as we already have 80% to 90% chance of winning.”

A former member of the state’s House of Assembly, Peter Olusegun Oyetunji, who was one the prominent politicians that decamped to PDP, said he was keen to the development of the state, saying that he was impressed with the current administration in the state.

“I started PDP in Surulere Local Government and there was never a time I left the party, we only had a disagreement and now we are back to the party to push it forward in terms of development.”

Another former lawmaker, Sunday Makanjuola, also promised to ensure the party takes over in Ogo Oluwa and Surulere Local Government Areas.

