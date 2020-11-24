Ondo Assembly deputy speaker, Ogundeji, impeached

Kindly Share This Story:

***Panel to probe allegation of gross misconduct inaugurated

***My removal null, void, done clandestinely

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

The crisis in the Ondo state House of Assembly deepened Tuesday has the deputy speaker, Rt Hon Iroju Ogundeji was announced impeached.

A panel to investigate an allegation of gross misconduct against the former Deputy Speaker has also been inaugurated by the assembly.

The leadership of the assembly said that 20 of the twenty-six members signed the impeachment of the deputy speaker.

But in a swift reaction, Ogundeji described his impeachment as null and void insisting that the leadership of the assembly do not have the required number of lawmakers to impeach him. It was done clandestinely.

Ogundeji challenged the leadership of the assembly to publish the names of those that signed his impeachment.

The deputy speaker is the arrowhead of the nine lawmakers that refused to sign the failed impeachment notice served the deputy governor a few months ago.

The deputy speaker and others lawmakers including Hon Favour Tomomewo, Wale Williams and Tomiwa Akinribido were suspended from the assembly for their action citing gross indiscipline and misconduct but they were later reinstated by the State High court.

The leadership of the assembly led by the Speaker, Rt Hon Bamidele Oloyelogun proceeded to the Court of Appeal for a stay of execution order against the high court judgement reinstating the three lawmakers.

But Justice Folayemi Omoleye who in her verdict queried the appellants for bringing a frivolous suit dismissed the stay of execution suit filed by the Ondo state house of assembly against the judgement of the high court reinstating suspended lawmakers.

Omoleye lifted their suspension and ordered the Assembly to reinstate the lawmakers and paid them all their entitlements.

A mild drama ensued last week when the lawmakers led by the Ondo deputy speaker whose suspension was quashed by the Court of Appeal were prevented from resuming for legislative duties.

Announcing the impeachment of Ogundeji and the removal of other principal officers ordered to be reinstated by the Court of Appeal, the chairman Ad-hoc Committee on Information, Hon Olugbenga Omole said Hon Aderoboye Samuel representing Odigbo Constituency 2 has been elected to succeed Ogundeji as the deputy speaker.

Omole in a statement said that ” the former Deputy Speaker, Iroju Ogundeji in a parliamentary resolution presented by Honourable Tomide Akinrogunde was alleged of gross misconduct inimical to the progress of the House.

“The resolution which was signed by twenty members of the House was in line with the *Standing Order* of the House, hence was adopted by the House at plenary.

“The Rt. Honourable Speaker, Oleyelogun Bamidele David, therefore called for nomination and Rt. Honourable Aderoboye Samuel was elected through a majority voice vote.

“Rt. Honourable Aderoboye Samuel was Deputy Speaker of the House during the fourth Assembly.

Hon Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, representing Owo Constituency 1 has been appointed as the new Majority leader, Hon Akingbaso Festus, representing Idanre State Constituency is the new Minority Leader and Hon Taofeeq Mohammed is the new Chief Whip of the House.

Meanwhile, the name of a Commissioner nominee, Charles Titiloye has been forwarded to the House by the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu following the sack of the former Attorney general and Justice commissioner, Kola Olawoye.

