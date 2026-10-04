4 Asian countries Nigerians can visit without applying for visa before travel

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Nigerian passport holders have a limited number of options for travelling to Asia without completing a traditional visa application before departure. However, some destinations offer visa-on-arrival facilities, allowing eligible visitors to obtain entry permits at designated airports.

According to available 2026 travel information, the Maldives, Lebanon, Timor-Leste and Cambodia are among the Asian destinations reported to offer Nigerian travellers alternative entry arrangements. The conditions differ by country, and travellers should confirm their eligibility before booking flights.

Here are four destinations worth considering.

1. Maldives

The Maldives is an island country in the Indian Ocean, known for its white-sand beaches, turquoise waters and luxury resorts.

Nigerian passport holders are reported to be eligible for a tourist visa on arrival, meaning they do not generally need to obtain a tourist visa from a Maldivian embassy before travelling.

Visitors should prepare a valid passport, accommodation details, a return or onward ticket and evidence of sufficient funds, as required by the immigration authorities.

The Maldives is an option for Nigerians seeking a beach holiday, honeymoon or short leisure trip. Travellers should confirm the current requirements with Maldives Immigration before departure.

2. Lebanon

Lebanon, located on the eastern coast of the Mediterranean Sea, combines historic sites, mountain scenery and a distinctive food culture.

According to the Lebanese Consulate in Lagos, Nigerian passport holders are eligible for a free visa on arrival at Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport. The visa is valid for one month and may be extendable, subject to the applicable conditions.

Travellers are advised to carry a passport valid for at least six months beyond their intended stay, a return flight reservation and proof of accommodation.

Before travelling, Nigerians should also check current security advisories and confirm that entry arrangements remain in effect.

3. Timor-Leste

Timor-Leste, also known as East Timor, is a Southeast Asian country occupying the eastern half of the island of Timor.

Its customs authority states that visitors can generally obtain a visa on arrival when entering by air or sea, subject to the applicable requirements. The published tourist visa fee is US$30.

Travellers should have a passport valid for at least six months, a return or onward ticket, accommodation arrangements and evidence of sufficient funds.

Nigerians planning to visit should confirm the current admission requirements with Timor-Leste’s authorities before booking their journey.

4. Cambodia

Cambodia is a Southeast Asian destination known for Angkor Wat, historic temples, cultural attractions and the capital city, Phnom Penh.

Some travel guides list Cambodia among destinations where Nigerian passport holders may obtain a visa on arrival. However, Cambodia’s official e-visa portal also offers an online tourist visa, with a published fee of US$30 and a stated processing time of three business days.

Because the available information does not conclusively establish that Nigerian ordinary passport holders currently qualify for visa on arrival, travellers should verify their eligibility directly with Cambodian immigration authorities before departure. If a prior e-visa is required, Cambodia should not be described as a destination that Nigerians can visit without applying for a visa beforehand.