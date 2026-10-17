Neto double gives Chelsea win; marred by Martinez injury

Chelsea’s English midfielder #14 Jordan Henderson (L) and Chelsea’s Portuguese midfielder #07 Pedro Neto (R) celebrate on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Everton and Chelsea at Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool, north west England on October 17, 2026. Chelsea won the game 2-0. (Photo by PETER POWELL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /

Pedro Neto’s double condemned Everton to a first defeat of the season as Chelsea won 2-0 at the Hill Dickinson Stadium despite the loss of goalkeeper Emi Martinez to a head injury.

Neto opened the scoring inside the first minute of the second half and secured the three points during the 11 added minutes following the lengthy treatment given to the stricken Martinez.

The Argentine international was involved in a sickening head clash with Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite and was taken to hospital.

Victory lifts Chelsea above the Toffees into the top four of the Premier League.

After a slow start, a fiery-tempered encounter sparked into life when Everton midfielder Harrison Armstrong launched into a tackle on Josh Acheampong for the first of five first-half yellow cards.

That challenge also enlivened the home crowd and spurred Everton on to their best spell of the game.

Thierno Barry was guilty of another wasteful day in front of goal as the Frenchman planted a header from Jack Grealish’s cross too close to Martinez.

Chelsea have made a habit of fast starts under Xabi Alonso, but it took until four minutes before half-time to threaten when Moises Caicedo blasted off the bar from a well-worked corner.

Everton were furious that Morgan Rogers escaped a second booking just before the break after a thunderous clash with England team-mate James Garner.

That proved to be a huge decision as the visitors this time flew out of the blocks at the start of the second period.

Jorrel Hato got to the byline and his low cross fell to Neto, who had time to control before firing low past Pickford.

Chelsea had not kept a Premier League clean sheet in 22 matches stretching back to January, but were rarely troubled by an Everton side short on forward options despite the loss of Martinez.

The treatment for the goalkeeper threatened to halt Chelsea’s momentum as they controlled the second half.

Belgian Mike Penders replaced Martinez for his first Premier League appearance but had little to do bar dealing with a few desperate Everton crosses.

At the other end Pickford made a fine save to deny Joao Pedro.

But Chelsea did get their second goal when Neto coolly stroked into the bottom corner after Jordan Henderson’s free-kick was blocked by the Everton wall.