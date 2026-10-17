CAN at 50: Church must challenge govt, defend Nigerians — Archbishop Okoh

Archbishop Daniel Okoh, CAN President

…As First Lady urges Christians to sustain unity

…Honours Gowon, OBJ, Osinbajo, others

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, has charged the Church to challenge government failures, defend vulnerable Nigerians and resist political capture, declaring that it must not surrender its prophetic responsibility for the sake of political convenience.

Speaking at CAN’s 50th anniversary celebration in Abuja on Saturday, Archbishop Okoh said the Church must adopt a more courageous, evidence-based and constructive approach to national affairs, holding those in power accountable while supporting policies that advance the common good.

In his homily, themed “CAN at 50: A Prophetic Voice of Hope,” the CAN president said the Church must remain independent, morally alert and committed to speaking for Nigerians whose voices are often ignored.

“The Church must speak!” he declared.

Archbishop Okoh listed internally displaced persons, children denied education, unemployed youths, farmers unable to access their farmlands because of insecurity, women facing violence and victims of human trafficking among those whose plight the Church must address.

He warned, however, that speaking prophetically did not mean opposing every government policy or turning the Church into a partisan platform.

“A responsible watchman must be accurate. He should not raise alarm simply because he dislikes a policy or disagrees with a political leader,” he said.

On the relationship between the Church and government, Archbishop Okoh advocated what he called critical collaboration, urging Christian leaders to commend good policies and challenge failures without compromising their independence.

“Collaborate where common good requires it, challenge where justice requires challenge, commend where government does well and warn where government fails, while maintaining the Church’s independence,” he said.

He said the next 50 years of CAN should be marked by stronger research, advocacy, institutional maturity and collective action, with greater attention to justice, human dignity, democratic institutions, religious freedom and the welfare of vulnerable citizens.

Archbishop Okoh also urged Christians to preserve the unity that inspired CAN’s founding in August 1976, warning that denominational rivalries could weaken the Church’s collective voice.

He recalled that the Association’s early years were marked by mutual suspicion and the marginalisation of some Christian traditions, but said successive leaders had worked to build a more inclusive platform.

“At 50, all the church traditions in Nigeria are represented in CAN through the following major blocs: CSN, CCN, CPFN/PFN, OAIC and TEKAN/ECWA. The last time I checked, no one is missing on the table,” he said.

The CAN president cautioned Christians against taking that unity for granted or allowing disagreements, particularly on social media, to undermine their fellowship.

He stressed that CAN belonged to every believer, not just its elected and appointed officers, and urged members to break down remaining barriers between denominations.

Drawing on the biblical image of a watchman, Archbishop Okoh said the Church had a duty to identify threats to justice and human dignity, warn those in authority and defend citizens whose circumstances left them vulnerable.

He also called on Christians to match their prayers for Nigeria with practical action, integrity and responsible leadership.

“Nigeria can be better — Nigeria will be better! But hope requires responsibility: prayer must be accompanied by positive action, faith by integrity, leadership by accountability and freedom by responsibility,” he said.

Archbishop Okoh said the jubilee must serve as the beginning of a renewed national mission, with the Church expected to defend human dignity, demand accountability and contribute to national development.

Christians Must Sustain Unity – Mrs Tinubu

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, congratulated CAN on its 50 years of service to God and humanity, urging Christian denominations to sustain their unity.

She said the anniversary theme, “Walking Together in Faith,” reflected Christ’s prayer for the unity of believers.

“I pray that, just as Christ prayed for the saints, all the Christian blocs and denominations will continue to remain united in Jesus’ name,” she said.

The golden jubilee celebration also featured awards recognising prominent Nigerians and public office holders for their contributions to the Church and society.

Honours as List

Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon; former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan; and former Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo were listed among recipients of the Pillar of Faith awards.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Benjamin Kalu, Secretary to the Government of the Federation George Akume, several state governors and other public officials were listed in the Christian Icon category.

The programme also featured prayers for Nigeria and its leaders, the presentation of CAN’s history book and the launch of a proposed airport chapel project.