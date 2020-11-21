NYSC D-G tasks Nigerians on service to humanity

Kindly Share This Story:

The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, has called on Nigerians to use every opportunity given to them to offer sincere service to humanity.

Ibrahim gave the advice in Abuja on Friday at a book presentation in his honour titled: “War, Society and Leadership in Nigeria.’’

Raecall that the book was presented by the Nigerian Defence Academy, Department of History and War Studies.

He said that sincere service to humanity would always bring a great reward at the end.

He advised that people should strive to perform better wherever they found themselves.

“The existence of humanity is to touch lives by trying to do good because people are watching and hard work pays,’’ he said.

The director-general said it was a privilege and honour to receive such recognition from the department he served.

Mr Adeola Afolayan, Director Special Duties, NYSC, said that the book was a product of painstaking academic researches, which was a great honour not only to Ibrahim but also to the entire scheme.

He said that such recognition would surely spur him and the rest of them at the scheme to serve Nigeria with greater sense of loyalty, patriotism and dedication.

According to Afolayan, Ibrahim has remained focused on actualising his vision for the scheme’s mandate through relentless pursuit of his policy.

“Ibrahim is an epitome of hard work, foresightedness, honesty and humility,’’ he said.

Prof. Okpeh Okpeh, President, Historical Society of Nigeria, who reviewed the book, said that Ibrahim had demonstrated uncommon passion for the success of the scheme’s mandate.

Okpeh said that the aim of the scheme was to build a healthy civil relationship in Nigeria. (NAN)

