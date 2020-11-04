NiDCOM Chief felicitates with Agbaje for winning Minnesota Reps ticket

Kindly Share This Story:

Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), has commended another Nigerian-American, Esther Agbaje, for winning the Minnesota Representative ticket in the United States.

This was contained in a statement signed by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Head, Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit (NIDCOM), in Abuja on Wednesday.

Dabiri-Erewa rejoiced with Agbaje for being the first Nigerian-American in the Minnesota legislature.

According to the congratulatory message, the NIDCOM boss was excited that more Nigerians are showing their interest in impacting good governance in their countries of residence.

She said the election of Agbaje in the Minnesota House of Representatives was a testimony that Nigerians were capable of being trusted with position of authority.

Dabiri-Erewa, a three-term lawmaker in the House of Representatives between 2003 and 2015, wished her continued and unparalleled success.

Agbaje, 35, who contested to represent District 59B in the Minnesota House of Representatives on the platform of Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, an affiliate of the US Democratic Party, is a Nigerian-born American.

