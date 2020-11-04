My votes disappeared magically, Trump cries out

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

United States President Donald Trump Wednesday criticized the ongoing general elections in the country. Trump who had earlier claimed premature victory, described the ongoing elections as strange, nothing that his votes disappeared magically.

“Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled.

“Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the “pollsters” got it completely & historically wrong!”

Recall that Trump had vowed to seek redress in court. Speaking to supporters at the White House, Trump prematurely claimed that “we did win” the election against Joe Biden and Democratic Party (despite having no basis to do so) – before confirming plans to halt ballot counting in states that are yet to declare due to mail-in voting.

His words: “We were getting ready for big celebrations, and all of a sudden it was called off,” he said. “The results tonight have been phenomenal.”

READ ALSO:

Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the “pollsters” got it completely & historically wrong!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

They are finding Biden votes all over the place — in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. So bad for our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

WHAT IS THIS ALL ABOUT? https://t.co/6487pYLZnL — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

They are working hard to make up 500,000 vote advantage in Pennsylvania disappear — ASAP. Likewise, Michigan and others! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

How come every time they count Mail-In ballot dumps they are so devastating in their percentage and power of destruction? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

Kindly Share This Story: