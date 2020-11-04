Kindly Share This Story:

…Sets up rebuild Trust Fund Committees

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Aftermath of the massive destruction of lives and property inflicted by hoodlums during the #EndSARS protests, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday, signed an executive order for the rebuilding of the state.

Sanwo-Olu also constituted the Lagos State Rebuilding Trust Fund and Committee members to oversee the rebuilding of every aspect of the state and also look at the future and healing of wounds of recent past.

Recall that the governor had said that it would cost the state government an estimated sum of N1 trillion to rebuild Lagos following the wanton destruction of lives and property.

Speaking at the brief ceremony at Lagos House, Alausa,Ikeja, the governor stressed that Lagos took pride in the ability of several ethnic nationalities to peacefully co-habit while resiliently pursuing their personal goals and ambitions.

According to him, “It is in that cherished Spirit of Lagos that we have decided to put behind us our most recent challenges and face the daunting task of collectively rebuilding our state.

“We believe that our culture, heritage, values and future are worth much more than the looting, arson and destruction, which we witnessed in Lagos State about two weeks ago.

“We have decided to look to the future with hope as we work on healing the wounds of our recent past.

“Instead of wallowing in our pain, we have chosen to positively move forward. We will embrace new standards of governance; we will build stronger partnerships, stronger people, stronger institutions, and a stronger state.

“As I sign the Executive Order today, I am positive that we will attain new heights of development, we will build more resilient systems, we will become more united and accomplish our audacious goals and visions for Lagos state.

“Our strength lies in our uncanny ability to overcome the most complicated challenges because we have people who genuinely love Lagos State and will assiduously do all they can to preserve its peace and unity. ”

Vanguard

