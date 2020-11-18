Lekki Shooting: Rep demands apology from Malami

Kindly Share This Story:

By Tordue Salem – Abuja

A member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Tajudeen Yusuf, has asked the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami to tender an unreserved apology for claiming the shooters of protesters at Lekki Toll gate, Lagos State, months ago, were hoodlums dressed in military fatigues.

Rep. Yusuf (PDP-Kogi), who made the call through a Press statement in Abuja, also advised the Federal Government to reverse its “missteps” of freezing bank accounts, as well as seizing of international passports of Nigerian youths considered to have actively taken part in the nationwide protest against police brutality, otherwise known as “#EndSars Protest”.

Recall that the Central Bank of Nigeria had obtained a Court permit to freeze accounts linked to participants in the #EndSARS protests.

Yusuf also described as “condemnable” the circumstances “surrounding the withdrawal of two youth members of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry and their subsequent resumption of sitting during the weekend”.

Rinu Oduala and Temitope Majekodunmi, the youth members of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry resumed sitting on Saturday, November 14, after boycotting the panel for more than a week in protest against the Central Bank of Nigeria’s freezing of their bank accounts and that of other #EndSARS promoters.

Yusuf in his statement said that while there are lessons to learn by both the protesters and the government, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami’s alleged statement that “hoodlum in military fatigues shot at protesters deserves to be followed with a national apology.”

According to him, “it is thoroughly confounding that in spite of the Federal Government promise to look into the demands of the protesters, the government went to great lengths with actions and words that aroused real doubts over its sincerity.”

“The Federal Government asked them to calm down and they did so, only for the Federal Government to embark upon series of arrests, passport seizure, and freezing of bank accounts of the #EndSARS protesters.

“While right-thinking citizens feel concerned about the real possibilities of driving the democratic expression of dissenting opinions into the threatening catacombs of underground activities, the Federal Government must advice itself against further deliberate missteps.

“It is absolutely pathetic that a government that promised progressive ideals has consistently shown a tendency to find comfort in dictatorial fiat and jackboot oppression of its people,” he stated.

The lawmaker further said: “It is absolutely regrettable that the idealistic youthful protesters were being deliberately confronted with strong-arm tactics and disrespectfully lumped together by the government in a manner suggestive of deliberate official mischief aimed towards obliterating their credibility.”

“Lawful protests are part of citizens’ inalienable democratic rights and the October protests by youth and activists laid out a five-point demand before the government calling for an end to police brutality across the country.

“They also asked for the immediate release of arrested protesters, justice for all deceased victims of police brutality, appropriate compensations for their families, setting up of an independent body to oversee the investigation and prosecution of all reported police misconduct within a period of 10 days.

“Their demands for a psychological evaluation of disbanded Special Anti-Robbery operatives, increase in police salary and compensations all resonated with the Nigerian public”.

