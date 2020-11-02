King Joel hints on EP release

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian-American Rapper, Joel LivingGod better known as King Joel has hinted that plans are already in top gear towards the release of his forthcoming Extended Playlist (EP) that is billed to be released before the end of the year.

Speaking on the project, King Joel disclosed that although there is already a working title for the EP but that would be announced much later but one of the most important spices of the coming project is the fact that the amazing 7 tracks will be featuring top Nigeria’s finest artists

On what should be expected, King Joel noted that good songs with accurate message is what my fans should expect from this coming body of work as a lot of effort have been put into the production process and most especially there is a special guest artist on the project and this I can’t wait to share.

It is however pertinent to note that King Joel is a distinctive artist who spices up his rap with unique sound blend of Afro-pop and urban vibes.

