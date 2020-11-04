Jaysplash20 decries poor govt support for entrepreneurs

Kindly Share This Story:

Serial entrepreneur, Judith Chinenye Edega, popularly known as Jaysplash20, has called for more government support for the Nigerian entertainment industry.

According to the CEO, Jay & S Off-Site Ventures, survival would have been impossible for players in the industry without proceeds from the digital space.

“Proceeds from the digital space is what has been keeping us in business. The entertainment industry in Nigeria isn’t getting good support from government and there’s been no rule or law to strengthen, support or uphold our value system. But as God would have it, the world has gone digital over the years and that has been our help,” the Enugu-born graduate of Physical & Health Education said.

Highlighting major challenges faced in the course of starting up her business, given the competitiveness of the Nigerian entertainment terrain, Jaysplash20 recalled that the major challenge she had to go through was attracting the right audience to her brand and converting them into undeterred fans, strong believers, great supporters and followers.

Albeit, she noted that sacrifice, in terms of time, resources and consistency, remained the major price she had to pay in her quest for building a reputable brand.

She went on: “I was able to achieve that through confidence, competence and consistency. Those 3Cs really helped me in attaining this feat.”

Offering words of advice to young people trying to build similar brand, Jaysplash20 said: “Know yourself because self-awareness comes first before anything. Be competent; the more you know, the more confident you’ll be as competence is the ability to apply your knowledge. Lastly, be consistent; keep going no matter what. Don’t give room for detractions. Remain focus”

