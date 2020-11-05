FUPRE alumni begin association’s building project

Kindly Share This Story:

By Simon Adewale

The Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, FUPRE, Effurum, Delta State, Prof. Rim-Rukeh Akpofure, has commended the developmental role of the institution’s alumni association, describing them as “good and worthy ambassadors of the university who conform to the institution’s motto that reads ‘excellence and relevance’.” Akpofure, who spoke recently at the institution during the foundation laying ceremony of the FUPRE Alumni Association building, said: “This university’s alumni association is made up of vibrant, young and intelligient graduates because this is a young institution that started only 14 years ago.

“As they are still youths, one expects that they will fight over money and power but these ones have conducted themselves in such orderly manner, to the point of coming together to start this project. I am very surprised. I thank you all for a job well done and I rejoice with you all.”

Earlier, the National President of the Association, Mr Obaro Ogagifo, said the project was started with the meagre money in the bank account of the association.

“The essence of the building in the institution is to enable the association have a signage within the institution. The project is initiated to add value to thls institution that has produced us and made us what we are today in our different endeavours. It is rare. Alumni associations across the country operate within the administrative block of their various schools, but here in FUPRE, we now have our separate building project,” he said.

