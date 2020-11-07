FG assures of completion of projects in Benue State

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Government has assured the Benue State indigent of completion of ongoing projects to boost socio-economic, and political development in the state.

Sen. George Akume, Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs gave the assurance on Friday, when he received Benue South zone C All Progressive Congress (APC) party Stakeholders in his office in Abuja.

Akume listed some of the ongoing key projects to include, Oju-Otukpo-Oweto road construction, Oju-yaha road construction, Federal University of Medical Sciences Otukpo, and Federal College of Education among others.

“The University of Medical Sciences sited in Otukpo has appointed the principal officers and it is ready to kick start, and it is the first of its kinds in Nigeria and this is a very huge investment in the state,’’ Akume said.

He noted that President Muhammadu Buhari’s government has embarked on lots of viable projects across the country, adding that Benue people would not be left out from benefiting from those projects.

While appreciating the delegation, Akume used the forum to applaud the Benue South youths who did not participate in the recent EndSARS protests across the country.

Earlier, Alhaji Mohammed Hassan, Leader of the delegation in his speech said the mission of their visit was to commend Akume for his fatherly role in the state in particular the Benue South region.

“Your Excellency, the party executive and all the critical stakeholders from the nine local governments which forms the Benue South Senatorial District are here to thank you for granting us this audience, we appreciate you.

“Your Excellency, in the political journey so far, your leadership has made an impact within the region and the people found it worthy to come to say thank you,’’ he said.

Hassan, who is also the Zonal Chairman, APC Benue South Senatorial District, used the occasion to appeal to Akume to use his office to influence more government presence and appointment of people from the region into government’s positions.

Also in his remark, Mr Ajoma Success, State financial Secretary, who spoke on behalf of youths commended Akume for his numerous services in the state.

“Your Excellency, very particular is your role of intervention by stopping the youths from the region to take part in the recent EndSARS saga across the country.

“For your very proactive intervention which was also very timely, the Benue people, the youths themselves and other stakeholders were very happy for your action, we appreciate you sir,’’ he said.

