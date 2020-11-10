EndSARS: Security situation normalizes in Ebonyi

Kindly Share This Story:

As Umahi begins construction of new Police Station

By Peter Okutu – Abakaliki

After the tension and panic that erupted as a result of the #EndSARS protests in the State, normalcy is said to have returned to the State Capital as the security situation within the metropolis have since normalized.

Both vehicular and human movements are on without any reported case of Police harassment and intimidation by suspected hoodlums on citizens of the State.

Vanguard reports that the security situation has improved in Abakaliki after some hoodlums hijacked the #EndSARS protest and unleash diverse attacks on police stations and security agents.

When Vanguard went around the capital city, Police barricades and roadblocks kept at strategic places in the wake of the violent attacks had all been removed apart from the ones leading to the State Correctional Service along Ministry of Finance road.

Following the violent attack, all roads and streets leading to High Court Complex, Government House, National Correctional Service, Police Headquarters, and International Conference Centre all in Abakaliki were blocked to members of the public.

This resulted in the diversion of traffic to interior streets, a situation that caused congestion, loss of manpower, and heightened tension among citizens of the State.

To some residents of the state, the dismantling of the barricades was a welcome development as it would calm frayed nerves and boost economic activities.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security, Mr Stanley Okoroemegha explained that the removal of the barricades followed an improvement in the security situation noting that the state government had stepped up the training of Neighbourhood Watch group to complement the effort of the police.

“Before now there have been issues of security challenges during the EndSARS. Normalcy is gradually returning. We have enough of security personnel to protect the International Market, the government, and others. Generally, there is normalcy in the State. We are going round to make sure that all the blocked roads are opened. Everybody is free to go about his or her businesses.”

The Special Assistant to the Governor on Security matters, Mr Chidiebere Egwu said the government had embarked on youth reorientation to enable them to shun violent protests.

“Actually, the situation is getting better compared to how it was some weeks ago. We arrested those who stole rods and destroyed valuables at Peace Mass Transit. The internal security and security agents are ready to do their job. The rate of crimes have reduced drastically.

“We will not spare anybody. We have addressed the youths on the need for them to secure their future by doing what is right. Those who graduated should find something meaningful to do. They should learn a trade that will enable them to become self-reliant.”

The Commissioner of Police in the State, CP Philip Maku said despite the unfortunate incident, officers and men of the Nigerian police were committed to their duties and commended the state government for reconstructing burnt police stations.

“The security measures that we have taken like restrictions of movements to checkmate all those things but we have dismantled all those things and police have come in full and assurance has been given to the members of the public to go about their business.”

“The Governor promised that he was going to rebuild them and I think we are starting with the B-Division. If you go there you will see the foundation they have already laid and work is going on. This gesture will equally go to other divisions.

“The Governor also promise that he will build a standard police station and for the A-Division (CPS), he equally promised he is going to do something and he also said he is going to do it in stages.”

Vanguard visited a project site for one of the affected police stations adjacent to Saint Patrick School Kpirikpiri where work was seen to be ongoing.

