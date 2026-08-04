2027: Wike dismisses Amaechi’s relevance in Rivers, says ticket with Atiku dead on arrival

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has dismissed the emergence of former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, as the running mate to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, describing the ticket as “dead on arrival.”

Speaking during his media parley on Tuesday, Wike argued that Amaechi no longer possesses the political influence required to deliver votes either in Rivers State or the South-South region, insisting that the former governor has consistently failed to produce electoral victories in recent years.

“Rotimi Amaechi being the running mate to Atiku Abubakar, I have come to know that indeed, it would be difficult for Atiku to become president,” Wike said.

“I’m sure the only factor that made him choose Amaechi may be financial. If it is in terms of bringing votes to support him, it is dead on arrival.”

The former Rivers State governor cited previous elections to support his claim, arguing that Amaechi had failed to secure strong electoral outcomes even while occupying influential political positions.

“I was minister of state, he was governor, he couldn’t put a governor. I defeated him very well,” Wike said.

“He has not won any election since after 2011 when I was the DG of a campaign.”

According to Wike, Amaechi’s record as Director-General of Muhammadu Buhari’s presidential campaigns in 2015 and 2019, as well as his support for Atiku Abubakar in 2023, demonstrated his inability to deliver Rivers State electorally.

“He was the DG of Buhari’s campaign in 2015 while he was governor, Buhari did not get 25 percent in Rivers. He was the DG in 2019 when he was the minister… Buhari did not get 25 percent. He supported Atiku in 2023, Atiku didn’t get 15 percent,” he said.

Wike also questioned Amaechi’s legacy in public office, arguing that holding prominent positions alone does not automatically translate into political relevance.

“Where is he an asset to Rivers State and South-South?” he asked.

“The fact you’re a former governor makes you an asset? You must be a former governor that still has followers.”

He further challenged Amaechi’s record as a federal minister, saying, “When you’re a minister, what did you bring to the table of your state? What did your government then do that has impacted the lives of Rivers people? It’s not about ‘I was a former this, I was a former that.”