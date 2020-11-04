Edo University, Iyamho holds second convocation ceremony

Kindly Share This Story:

Edo State University Iyamho, has announced its second Convocation ceremony. The ceremony is scheduled to take place on November 7, 2020, at the university campus located in Iyamho, Edo State.

The announcement was made by the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Emmanuel Aluyor during a press briefing with the member of management staff on Monday 2nd, 2020.

According to him, various activities have been lined up to make the occasion memorable. A Jumat Service was held on Friday October 30th, 2020 at the Central Mosque Iyamho, which was followed with a thanksgiving service at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church/Edo University Chaplaincy, Iyamho on Sunday the 1st of November 2020.

The rescheduled Fourth Founders’ Day Lecture titled “The Nigerian Air Force, Making Giant Strides in Keeping Nigeria Safe” via webinar on zoom is scheduled for Wednesday 4th November, 2020. It will be delivered by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar under the Chairmanship of Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, Executive Secretary, and Tertiary Education Trust Fund.

READ ALSO:

There would be a 2nd Convocation Lecture on Friday the 6th November, 2020, to be delivered by Prof. Adam Zahier of Worcester State University, Worcester, Massachusetts, USA under the Chairmanship of Mallam Adamu Adamu, Honourable Minister for Education, Federal Republic of Nigeria on the title: “The Impact of COVID-19 on Tertiary Education: A View from the West and Possible Implications for African Universities” via Webinar on Zoom.

The 2nd Convocation Ceremony for the award of Edo University Iyamho degrees will hold via Webinar on Zoom on Saturday 7th November, 2020 at 11 am

While thanking the Government of Edo State, under the leadership of Governor Godwin, Prof. Aluyor pledged to continue to take Edo University Iyamho to an enviable height as envisioned by the founding fathers. He therefore call on parents and guardians to key into the golden opportunity of educational revolution in the university to give their children and wards international standard education which has been brought to their door steps at lower cost.

Established by the Edo State House of Assembly amendment Law No 3, 2016, and was accorded recognition by the National Universities Commission (NUC) on the 23rd of March, 2016 as the 41st state-owned University and 142nd University in Nigeria. The Vision of the founding fathers of Edo University Iyamho is that the University should be a centre of Excellence and a model for a 21st Century University in Nigeria.

The Mission of the University is to provide quality education of a World Class standard through teaching, research and community service.

Hence the motto of the University is quality Education for Development. Today Edo University Iyamho has become a household name within Nigeria and the global community.

Reiterating the institution’s commitment to be the best in providing world class education, Prof. Aluyor said “We have an unwritten covenant with the good people of Edo State and other parents that our children’s education should not be unnecessarily delayed because of industrial actions and have kept to our words. Edo University Iyamho since inception has continued to achieve milestones in its educational pursuits.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: