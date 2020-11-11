DSCOEM/UNIBEN affiliate degree programme matriculates 300

Kindly Share This Story:

Delta State College of Education, Mosogar, DSCOEM, has matriculated 300 students for its degree programme in affiliated with the University of Benin, UNIBEN.

Addressing the newly-matriculated students, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Benin, Professor Lilian Salami, who was represented at the occasion by the Chairman, Affiliate Supervisory Committee and University of Benin Admission Board, Professor Osamede Omorogiuwa, advised the students to concentrate on their studies and remain in the positive side of history.

She warned that any act of social vices like cultism, prostitution, drug abuse, examination malpractice, etc, which may drive them from the school, will not be tolerated.

While assuring management commitment to provide good environment for learning, she, however, warned that the institution has zero-tolerance for corruption and social vices.

Earlier in an address, the Provost of the Delta State College of Education, Mosogar, Dr. Israel Onokero Imide, told the students that while basking in the euphoria of their admission, they should be conscious of the reasons for admission.

He said that reason was to acquire the necessary values, knowledge and virtues to enable them to develop themselves as individuals and also make meaningful contributions to the development of the Nigerian society in particular and the world at large.

“Let me say here that as an ambassador of the University of Benin, you must endeavour to concentrate your efforts on your studies and shun social vices that would derail you from achieving your goals.

“There are many attractions and distractions here which may divert you from your studies, but I encourage you to focus and spend your time responsively”, the provost said, while warning that if found wanting any such student would face the appropriate sanctions.

While congratulating the students for their successful matriculation, the Provost of the College, Dr. Imide, advised the students to report any form of extortion and oppression from any staff or lecturer, as well as fellow students.

He assured the students of adequate protection by the school authority.

