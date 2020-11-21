Defection: Umahi dissolves all Boards, Commissions in Ebonyi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Okutu – Abakaliki

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Saturday dissolved all Boards and Commissions in the State.

This is part of the move by the present administration to accommodate the interest of key stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the rulership of the State.

In a statement by Dr. Ugbala Kenneth Igwe, the Secretary to the State Government/Coordinating Commissioner, the affected officials were directed to hand over all government property in their possession before the close of work, on Monday 23rd November 2020.

The statement read: “In the effort of Ebonyi State Government to reposition the Government, promote inclusiveness and enhance service delivery, His Excellency, the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr Dr David Nweze Umahi, FNSE, FNATE, has approved the immediate dissolution of all Boards and Commissions that are not tenured by law.

“Sequel to this, all the former officials affected by this announcement are directed to hand over all government property in their possession to the Secretary to the State Government and Coordinating commissioner before the close of work on Monday 23rd November 2020.

“Please, adhere strictly to this directive.”

Saturday Vanguard reliably gathered that the Governor might in no distant time dissolve his cabinet.

