BOXING: Anthony Joshua will KO Pulev, Oboh predicts

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jacob Ajom

Former British and Commonwealth boxing champion, Peter Oboh has predicted that heavyweight champion of the world, Anthony Joshua would beat his challenger, Kubrat Pulev in their December 12 IBF mandatory fight at the O2 Arena, London.

Speaking on the impending fight, the first by Joshua since reclaiming his IBF. WBO and WBO titles from Andy Ruiz Jnr in December last year, Oboh said, “Pulev can’t last the distance.”

Oboh who fought as a British boxer during his time, said, “I know Joshua very well. His punches are packed with lots of power and his ring craft puts him far above Pulev who is also disadvantaged by age.”

ALSO READ: Libyans to hold national elections in December 2021

The former pugilist who is back in Nigeria and has become a preacher of the Gospel said he was happy with Joshua’s preparation for the fight and believes that he would be prepared 100 per cent before the fight.

“Right now, he has demonstrated a lot of discipline and, in terms of tactics and technique, he is under the best hands. Joshua should beat Pulev, to pave way for the bigger fight against Tyson Fury,” he reiterated.

Oboh, however, warned Joshua against complacency, a factor he said played against the British-Nigerian when he lost to Andy Ruiz Jnr in their first fight.

“Pulev is equally a hard puncher and in boxing, all you need is one lucky punch and your opponent is down. He(Joshua) must not be careless, he doesn’t drop his guard so that he does not make himself vulnerable. Once he takes Pulev serious, show him some respect, he is bound to win the fight, hopefully, by a knockout.”

Oboh spared a moment to congratulate Joe Biden, President-elect of the USA for his victory over President Donald Trump and prayed that the former Vice President’s victory would usher in a new era for American sportsmen and women, particularly the blacks and other athletes of colour who have had a fractious relationship with the White House under Trump.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: