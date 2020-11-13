Balarabe Musa’s exit monumental loss – Uba Sani

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Senator Uba Sani representing Kaduna Central has described the death of former Kaduna state governor, Alhaji Balarabe Musa as exit of a political titan and frontline defender of the masses.

Expressing a deep sense of loss and total submission to the will of the Almighty Allah, the Senator said late Musa was one of Nigeria’s foremost politicians, articulate, eloquent and highly committed progressive whose death marked the end of an era.

“His extraordinary life was associated with the promotion and defence of the rights of the vulnerable and underprivileged, battle against military authoritarianism, advocacy for fundamental rights and freedoms, and speaking truth to power. He was fearless and consistent.

“Nigeria has indeed lost one of its most esteemed statesmen. He stood out in many respects: statesman, frontline politician, public affairs analyst, administrator of note, acclaimed accountant, philanthropist and humanist. He will be sorely missed.

“My sincere condolences to Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai and President Muhammadu Buhari on the demise of this great son of Nigeria. My sympathy to Mallam Sagir Balarabe and the entire Balarabe Musa Family. Please be consoled by the fact that Alhaji Balarabe Musa touched lives too numerous to mention. He lives in the hearts of many. His legacy is assured.

“May the Almighty Allah forgive Alhaji Balarabe Musa’s shortcomings and grant him eternal rest. Amin,” he said.

