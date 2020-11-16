APC UK, Oyo caucus sacks chairman

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dapo Akirefon

MEMBERS of the Oyo State Caucus of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the United Kingdom have sacked their chairman, Elder Kolawole Saidu from office after 15 years in the saddle.

Saidu, who has been coordinating the caucus since the days of the defunct Alliance for Democracy, AD, was removed on Sunday by members of the caucus for alleged lack of direction.

In a statement by Chairman of the Interim Committee of the caucus, Mr. Adebayo Gbenla, reads: “Concerned members of the Oyo State caucus of the All Progressives Congress United Kingdom, has passed a vote of no confidence on the current Executives of the chapter led by Elder Kolawole Saidu for being dictatorial, irresponsive and lacking direction.

“The communiqué also noted that the Oyo State chapter of the APC UK has been left in denial of effective progress and membership growth for over 15 years (since the days of Alliance For Democracy) under the current leadership of Kola Saidu, a situation member of the caucus felt is long over-due for a change.

“The communiqué also noted that the decision to pass a vote of no confidence on the Kolawole Saidu led EXCO was reached, after series of meetings held with both members of the caucus and various party stalwarts to prevail on the current chairman to hand over the leadership of the caucus to a new democratically elected Exco, has failed to yield the desired result.

“Members have before now made complaints to the National body of the party in the UK to look into the crisis rocking the state chapter and a few recommendations were made which did not go down well with members.

“It was, however, decided within the fold to deal with issues affecting the progress of the chapter internally but the leadership of the caucus vehemently refused to heed to advice of members who thought they could no longer trust the 3-man Kolawole Saidu led Exco.

“The communiqué signed on behalf of the concerned group by Adebayo Amusat Gbenla noted that an interim Steering Committee will be constituted to immediately look into conducting a peaceful and fair election that will usher in new leadership for the Oyo State Chapter of the APC UK.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

