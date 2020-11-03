3 ways to acquire zugacoin

Kindly Share This Story:

Ahead of the November 14, presale of Zugacoin, Archbishop Sam Zuga has listed 3 ways to acquire the world’s soon to be most expensive cryptocurrency.

According to information gathered, the first step is to register as a member of Samzuga Foundation Multi purpose cooperative society limited with any amount of your capacity.

You will be given ZUGACOIN 10 times the amount of your registration. This will stop on the 10/11/2020.

Secondly, the presale of ZUGACOIN will kick off on the 14/11/2020 and will be sold at the cheapest rate ever of 400 dollars per Coin.

Sam Zuga added, “We are starting ICO on the 1/12/2020. ZUGACOIN will be sold at the normal price of 100 Ethereum per Coin. However, remember membership registration will close on the 10/11/2020 before presale will commence on the 14/11/2020. Presale will stop on 28/11/2020 before ICO will commence on 1/12/2020. The choice is yours.”

It would be recalled that the prospect of ZUGACOIN as at 1/11/2020; was that the currency have only 1,000,000 tokens valued at 100 Ethereum each as the initial cost. Presently, the cost of 1ETH = $387.4. 1ETH = #183.825

This simply means, the cost of 1 ZUGACOIN (1SZC) is 38,742 dollars and 18,402,450 Naira, the value is attached to the cost of Ethereum, it will be going up according to the value of Ethereum.

According to the worldometer elaboration report, Nigeria estimated population as at 23rd September 2020 was 207,264,382 while Africa is 1,347,421,051 as at 20th September.

In view of the above, only 1,000,000 ZUGACOIN will not be enough to service even Nigeria’s population alone. As a result of this, ZUGACOIN will be very scarce and that will make it very very expensive.

ZUGACOIN is designed deliberately to be very costly so that whoever have it will be very very rich, no matter how few your zugabites may be.

ZUGACOIN tokens would be exhausted before taking it to the Coin Capital Market to overtake the Global Coin market.

Therefore, Nigerians and other Africans at large have been advised to outsmart others and take due advantage of Zugacoin which is about to be released into the world Cryptocurrency market.

