What inspired CHOF – Mr PLondon

Kindly Share This Story:

Talented comedian, Peter Samuel, also known as Mr. PLondon, has said that his passion to ensure that young boys and girls are given the opportunity to showcase their talent, gave birth to his annual show tagged, Comedy Hall of Fame(CHOF) with Mr. PLondon.

According to him, the show was created three years ago to give upcoming Comedians and artist that platform to showcase their talent.

“When Young talented boys and girls find it difficult to showcase their gift on any stage”

“CHOF with Mr P LONDON is an annual Comedy show, which 3rd edition was supposed to hold this year October 18 being 3rd Sunday. We plan to hold CHOF with Mr P LONDON in all state in Nigeria in other to give upcoming artist the opportunity to showcase their talent in different states in Nigeria”

“The Induction section is to induct individuals and companies that have supported the entertainment industry. CHOF with Mr P LONDON will not hold this year till next year October”

“It was not always easy putting such Event together. The maiden edition was 2018 and the second edition 2019 tagged “Matters Arising” was one of the biggest Comedy show in last year, with over 3 thousand audience in attendance” he said.

Kindly Share This Story: