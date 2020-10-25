Breaking News
Calabar looters: Vandals seek to discredit peaceful #EndSARS protests — UN

United Nations, Edward Kallon
The looters vandalising a UN vehicle at the agency’s premises in Calabar, Cross River State.

The United Nations, UN, has said the vandals that attacked its assets in Calabar, Cross River State, were out to discredit peaceful protests against police brutality.

Edward Kallon, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, stated this via his Twitter handle (@EdwardKallon), On Sunday.

Kallon also twitted images of the vandals invading the UN’s facility and destroying vehicles

He wrote: “The @UN_Nigeria strongly condemns attacks on its assets in #Calabar by vandals who were out to discredit the peaceful protests to end police brutality.

“I call on youths to exercise restraints and engage in dialogue with the government on their legitimate demands.”

