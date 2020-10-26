Upcoming artists deserve better opportunities – Deedee Jojo

Kindly Share This Story:

Fast rising Nigerian artiste, David Ekarika Essien aka Deedee Jojo has pleaded for his likes in the industry to be given better opportunities to excel.

The Computer Science undergraduate made this plea during an interview with Vanguard News, “I would like to see more opportunities given to upcoming artists to help show the world what they are really made of.

This is because, I have seen a lot of guys who I believe are really talented but they are not given the opportunity to show that they deserve to be in the industry. I believe that one day, some day, I would be Grammy holder with great international recognition and a popular humanitarian,” he avowed.

Life has not been a bed of roses for Deedee Jojo who although is the current Mr University of Abuja 2019/2020 went through tough times before mother luck smiled on him.

He recalls, “I’m the last born and only son in a family of 5 children. My mother is a widow. Career wise I have done a lot to survive from selling of Garri in the hostel, to selling perfumes too, all to reduce the cost of spending for my mum. Well, now I’m proud to say that I’m into entertainment and we are getting better. I ventured into the music world when I got really attached to my phone watching lot of videos on how to improve myself. I drew, danced, sang and learnt a little bit of Spanish.”

Determined to carve an niche for himself in Showbiz, Deedee Jojo has carefully garnered himself some mentors to guide him through ,” the likes of Bruno Mars for his style and voice, Chris brown for his art of music with dance, Drake for his unpredictability in music Oxlade & Nonso Amati for their uniqueness in Afromusic. Rema for his originality, Olamide for helping young talent and The giants Wizkid, Davido and Burna boy for pushing Afromusic to a global scale. Saving the best for last Baba Fela for he’s the Godfather of Music in Nigeria and he used his art in fighting oppression.”

