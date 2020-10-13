Solskjaer hits back at Monchi over ‘illogical’ Man Utd comments

Kindly Share This Story:

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hit back at Monchi after the Sevilla sporting director claimed Manchester United should hire someone to do his role at the club.

Monchi said he “can’t believe” any big club would not have a sporting director in place.

United have been criticised for their approach to transfers in recent times, with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward the man under fire. But Solskjaer has questioned why Monchi involved himself in the debate and claims he is happy with the way the club is currently run.

“There are always people who want to talk about how well they’re running things and how well they’re doing,” Solskjaer said, as quoted by The Metro.

“We’ve all got different views on how football should be played and how clubs should be run.

“We’ve got good people running our club and there are always discussions behind the scenes, which people don’t know about, around how we’re doing things and evaluating everything.

“It’s a process the club is going through all the time, discussing if we’ve got the right people in the right positions. It’s not for me to say whether we should have a Director of Football.

“At the moment we’re working with this structure and I feel the results last season we’ve seen a big improvement, fans looked at us and said we’re moving in the right direction. Hopefully, we can carry that on this season.”

Football 365

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: