Snoweezy drops debut EP ‘Imperfection’

Aderinoye Hassan Taiwo popularly known as Snoweezy has released his debut EP titled “Imperfection”.

The rising talented musician, Snoweezy, puts out this body of work, following the successes of his various hit singles ranging from ‘Sombodi‘ featuring Bella Shmurda, among others.

He felt it is best to bless his precious and endless supportive fans with a body of work which he titled “IMPERFECTION”.

The EP consist of 7 tracks, 6 new sounds and 1 of his great hits Sombodi.

The E.P. features relatively young producers such as Mansa Jabulani, Shegzman Mix, Trapboi Tay, AjeOnTheMix, LarryLanes, Kss and Samgroove Beats.

Though known for his hits such as “Dream Turn Reality”, & “Sombodi”, the silky-baritone artiste is redefining his taste through a groundbreaking genre that he terms AfroVersa.

”Imperfection” speaks to Snoweezy heritage and journey with the use of compelling vocals, pulsating, exciting and engaging beats.

The multi-talented artist is set to regain old and new fans with the release of his new body of work.

Imperfection EP is available on all platform to download & stream.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

