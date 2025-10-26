ICAH releases soulful 7-track debut EP “PRISM” under Idunoba Entertainment

By Ayo Onikoyi

Rising Nigerian artist ICAH, signed to Idunoba Entertainment, has made a bold artistic statement with the release of her debut EP, PRISM — a 7-track body of work that explores emotion, resilience, and the beauty found in life’s imperfect moments. The project reflects a journey of self-discovery and emotional honesty, showcasing ICAH’s distinct voice, introspective songwriting, and immersive soundscape.

At the heart of PRISM lies the lead single, “Diwe” — a song born out of vulnerability and strength. Speaking about the inspiration behind the track, ICAH shared:

“Diwe was a song I wrote at a time I felt so low and overwhelmed by everything happening around me all at once. But I was conscious of the fact that no matter how hard it seemed or how bad the world made me feel, I needed to love it regardless and remember the purpose of my journey — finding happiness in the smallest things while enduring the chaos that comes with it.”

The EP takes listeners on a sonic and emotional journey, blending lush Afro-Soul melodies with alternative R&B influences. Each track on PRISM represents a unique shade of ICAH’s identity — from moments of pain and healing to love and growth — all unified by her rich vocals and evocative storytelling.

With PRISM, ICAH establishes herself as one of the fresh voices redefining the boundaries of modern African music. Her sound is deeply personal yet universally relatable, offering comfort and connection to anyone navigating the complexities of life and self-expression.

PRISM, released under Idunoba Entertainment, is now available on all streaming platforms.