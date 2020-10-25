Schools in Ibadan reopen after EndSARS protests

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has directed schools in Ibadan to resume normal academic activities from Monday.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr Olasunkanmi Olaleye, made this known in a statement issued on Sunday in Ibadan.

Olaleye said that the directive followed a review of the situation in the Ibadan metropolis as earlier promised by Gov. Makinde in a state broadcast on Oct. 20.

The commissioner quoted the governor as appreciating youths who have been cooperating with security operatives to maintain peace.

Recall that Makinde, on Oct. 20, ordered the closure of all public and private schools within the Ibadan metropolis for three days.

The governor had promised to review the situation on Oct. 23.

