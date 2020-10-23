NITD graduates 442 Public servants on digital skills

Kindly Share This Story:

…Charges trainees to deliver on FG’s Digital economy mandate

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA says its focus is to build the capacity of public servants across all the Federal government agencies to enable them deliver on the Federal Government digital economy mandates.

The Director General of the agency, Mallam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, stated this on Thursday at the closing ceremony of capacity building training for Digital Transformation Technical Working Groups (DT-TWGs) (Batch D) for Federal Public Institutions FPIs at e-Government Training Centre, FCT, Abuja.

As the apex IT development and regulatory agency, he said that NITDA recognized that building the capabilities of public servants should be the first point of call with the aim to empower and enable them carry out their responsibilities efficiently.

According to him, a total of 126 FPIs including NITDA and Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy were invited for the programme and out of which 442 members of DT-TWGs from 89 FPIs were successfully trained and awarded with certifications.

The graduands are to ensure that all IT projects are designed and implemented in accordance with the provision of the Nigerian Government Enterprise Architecture (NGEA) and the Nigeria e-Government Inter-operability Framework (NeGIF) in their various agencies.

The capacity building programme is a foundation course on Government Digital Transformation pan in accordance with the provision of Nigerian Government Enterprise Architecture (NGEA) and the Nigeria eGovernment Inter-operability Framework (NeGIF.

READ ALSO:

The DT-TWGs training which was divided into four groups is expected to guide participants in making the right decisions and taking appropriate actions leading to successful digital transformation in their various organisations.

The training according to Inuwa is also critical to the implementation of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) for Digital Nigeria.

‘‘It is widely recognized that public service is the engine room for the implementation of Government policies and programmes. Building the capabilities of Government officials to deliver on Government’s mandates should be the number one priorities of any Government.

‘‘Because of the importance of your responsibilities, we designed and planned the contents and the learning objectives of the training with appropriate tasks to ensure effective class interactions, teaching and learning. This is our priority and it will not be subjected to lip service.

‘‘We believe this should be sufficient enough to guide you in making the right decisions and taking appropriate actions leading to successful digital transformation in your various organisations.

‘‘By virtue of responsibilities, you are to coordinate the implementation of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS), National e-Government Master Plan (NeGMP) and any digital transformation-related activities in the public sector at the Federal level.’’

Recall that the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami), based on the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari, on November 28, 2019, at the opening ceremony of the eNigeria Conference, Exhibitions and Awards, had on Thursday 27th August, 2020 inaugurated the chairmen of Digital Transformation Technical Working Group (DT-TWGs) across the first phase of the Federal Public Institutions (FPIs).

The Minister also launched the Nigeria Government Enterprise Architecture (NGEA) portal and asked the DT-TWGs Chairmen to immediately inaugurate their members in various organisations.

At the inauguration, NITDA promised it would be embarking on a massive train the trainer capacity building programme to empower the DT-TWGs members.

The training has twelve courses. They include: National Digital Economy Policy & Strategy (NDEPS) & Nigeria e-Government Master Plan (NeGMP); Digital Transformation: Public Sector Perspective; Government Digital Service (GDS) Innovation; .GOV.NG Domain Management & Sensitization and implementation of the Nigeria Government Enterprise Architecture (NGEA) and Nigeria e-Government Interoperability Framework (Ne-GIF) among others.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: