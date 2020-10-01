Niger Delta activist condemns attack on Zulum’s convoy

Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe

A Niger Delta activist and traditional prime minister of Tuomo kingdom in Delta and Bayelsa states, Chief Mike Loyibo, has condemned the recent attacks on the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum by suspected Boko Haram members.

Chief Loyibo also described the actions of the insurgents as an ultimate ploy by the group to overrun the state by all wish and urged the government and the people of the state not to succumb to the wishes of the sect.

The traditional chief in a statement yesterday, also appealed on all Nigerians irrespective of tribal, religion or political affiliation, to come together and unite behind the government for the goal of defeating the group which he said has held sway for too long.

ALSO READ: Panic in Rivers as alleged IPOB members kill SARS officer

According to him, “I want to use this opportunity to commend the Borno State Governor for his developmental achievements. Despite the security challenges, he is prudently using the resources accrued to the state for people.

“I also applaud the immediate past governor of the state for laying the foundation of development for his successor to build upon.

“To the families of the slain security operatives who paid the supreme price, we extend our heartfelt condolences to them and they should take solace in the fact that they died fighting for their fatherland.

“On behalf of the Niger Delta people, we are of the opinion that we must continue to keep hope alive even in the face of tribulations and believe that with sustained efforts and prayers Borno will eventually regain peace again.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: