Murder, arson; Lagos sets to arraign 229 suspects Monday

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has concluded plans to prosecute 229 suspects on Monday, who allegedly took advantage of the #EndSARS protests to destroy and loot public and private properties in different parts of the state.

Recall that some hoodlums hijacked the peaceful protest of youths against brutality by operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other police personnel tagged #EndSARS to loot, cause destruction to lives and properties and disturbed the peace in the state

The Ministry of of Justice will be prosecuting through the State Director of Public Prosecution, Mrs Olayinka Adeyemi had gone round relevant Police formations with a team of Prosecutors to evaluate files of those arrested by the police with a view to determine those that have prima facie case made against them.

According to Adeyemi, 229 suspects were arrested by the Police for various criminal offences ranging from arson, murder, stealing, malicious damage of properties and assault before and after the state-wide curfew imposed by Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to restore law and order.

“After the evaluation exercise those that have cases to answer will be arraigned before the Courts on Monday.

“While the release of those that have no case to answer will be ensured,” she stated.

Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN while calling on residents to maintain peace, law and order in their respective communities, pledged the commitment of the state government to uphold the rule of law at all times.

vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story: