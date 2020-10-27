MTN Nigeria CEO Ferdi Moolman to step down

Kindly Share This Story:

Ferdi Moolman, the longstanding CEO of MTN Nigeria, MTN Group’s largest operating subsidiary, will step down from the role at the end of February 2021.

Moolman, 57, will take on the role of group chief risk officer, based in Johannesburg, with effect from 1 March 2020, MTN said in a statement to shareholders on Monday.

He joined MTN 18 years ago and has held several senior positions at the group’s operations in Nigeria and in Iran, including the past five years as CEO of MTN Nigeria.

“The management of enterprise-wide risk is integral to MTN’s growth strategy and Ferdi will bring extensive operational and financial experience to the role given his deep knowledge of the group, its markets and the telecoms sector,” the group said in the statement.

“As such, this appointment establishes the role of a chief risk officer as an integral part of the executive committee, on which Ferdi will continue to serve. Ferdi will also remain on the board of MTN Nigeria and will in due course be appointed to other material subsidiary boards given his new group responsibility.”

