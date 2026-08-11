Oborevwori: Commissioner’s suspension, trial show Delta’s discipline

Gov. Oborevwori

By Egufe Yafugborhi

ASABA — Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has described the suspension and ongoing trial of the state Commissioner for Works (Highways and Urban Roads), Rueben Rume Izeze, as evidence of his administration’s commitment to discipline and the rule of law.

Oborevwori spoke on Tuesday when he received the newly posted General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, and Land Component Commander, Joint Task Force (JTF) South-South, Operation Delta Safe, Major General Everest Ifeanyi Okoro, at Government House, Asaba.

The governor said his administration would not shield government appointees facing allegations of wrongdoing, stressing that public officials were subject to the same laws as other citizens.

“We have stated that whether you are a government appointee, whether you are part of the system, if you commit an offence, the law must take its course,” he said.

According to Oborevwori, the state government allowed security agencies to investigate the allegation involving the commissioner before his arrest and subsequent arraignment.

“Just recently, one of our commissioners was involved in some issue of assault. We allowed the police to investigate the case. And the man was arrested and charged to court, and the man has been under suspension.

“We can’t be having the case when you are in the government. So, that is to tell you how disciplined we are as a state,” he said.

The governor said the action reflected his administration’s position that accountability should apply regardless of the status of individuals involved.

He also attributed the relative peace in the state to collaboration between the government and security agencies, saying stability was necessary for economic development.

“As a state, we have always shown support and collaborated with all security agencies and security commanders. Because the peace we are enjoying today is the collaboration between the state and the security agencies,” he said.

Oborevwori said maintaining peace in Delta was critical to sustaining investment, oil production and development across the Niger Delta.

“Since I assumed office, May 29 till date, we have enjoyed peace,” he said, while urging the new Army commander to adopt proactive measures to safeguard the state’s security environment.

The governor assured Okoro of the state government’s continued cooperation with the Nigerian Army and other security agencies.

He cited the construction of 31 housing units at the Amphibious Army Barracks, Agbor, and continued logistical support to 63 Brigade as examples of the state government’s support for security operations.

Oborevwori congratulated the GOC on his posting and expressed confidence that stronger collaboration between the state government and security agencies would further consolidate peace and create an enabling environment for investment and development.