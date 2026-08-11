Ondo Muslims decry alleged marginalisation in government appointments

— Emir Sanusi to grace At-Tanzil Foundation’s 20th anniversary

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE — Muslims under the At-Tanzil Islamic Foundation in Ondo State have appealed to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to ensure greater inclusiveness in the administration, alleging inadequate representation of Muslims in key government positions.

The Founder and Chairman of the foundation, Alhaji Abdul Rafiu Ajiboye Lagbaji, made the call in Akure while addressing journalists as part of activities marking the organisation’s 20th anniversary.

Lagbaji, who is also the Ondo State Chairman of the Yoruba Council of Islamic Preachers, said the state government should provide equal opportunities for people of different faiths to serve in strategic positions.

He said: “We urge the Governor to run an inclusive government that will give Muslims equal opportunities to serve in key positions in the state.

“We lament the current level of Muslims’ representation in government, which smacks of marginalisation.”

The cleric specifically cited the appointment of High Court judges and Permanent Secretaries, alleging that Muslims had not received adequate representation in the processes.

He also called for greater religious balance in political leadership, saying there should be room for a Muslim to serve as deputy governor under a Christian governor and vice versa.

Lagbaji, however, commended the governor for what he described as his willingness to listen to the concerns of residents and urged him to take urgent measures to prevent flooding in parts of the state.

Speaking on the state of the nation, he said Nigeria was facing socio-economic challenges requiring coordinated responses from government, civil society and faith-based organisations.

He listed the rising cost of living, inflation, unemployment, insecurity, gaps in access to education and healthcare as some of the challenges confronting Nigerians.

According to him, the situation had increased the burden on families, particularly orphans, widows and students who rely on humanitarian interventions.

“These are not abstract statistics — they are the lived reality of the families, orphans, widows, and students who walk through our doors every day.

“It is against this backdrop that the work of faith-based organisations such as ours becomes not a matter of choice, but of necessity,” he said.

On the anniversary, Lagbaji said the foundation had, over the past two decades, evolved from a modest community initiative into a faith-based humanitarian organisation providing support to vulnerable residents across the state.

He said the foundation’s interventions included support for orphans and vulnerable children, empowerment of widows and women through skills acquisition and micro-grants, scholarships, school feeding programmes, distribution of Zakat and Sadaqah, and provision of relief materials.

Other areas of intervention, he said, included outreach to correctional centres and charity homes, as well as healthcare, water and sanitation support in underserved communities.

“For 20 years, this Foundation has stood as a beacon of compassion, education, and community empowerment, guided by the timeless values of Islamic charity — Zakat, Sadaqah, and the principle that no one should be left behind,” he said.

Lagbaji said the anniversary would be marked with a week-long programme, including a courtesy visit to the Osemawe Palace in Ondo, visits to charity homes and the correctional centre in the town, as well as a book launch on Saturday, August 15.

He disclosed that the grand finale scheduled for Sunday, August 16, would be attended by the Emir of Kano, His Highness Khalifa Dr. Muhammad Sanusi II.

He added that the Mufti of Ilorin, Sheikh Sulaiman Faruq Onikijipa, would deliver the second anniversary lecture.

According to him, the participation of the Emir would underscore the national significance of the foundation’s 20 years of humanitarian activities.

The anniversary activities, he said, were designed to celebrate the foundation’s achievements while providing an opportunity to reflect on its future programmes and its contribution to community development.