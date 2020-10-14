Minimum wage: Kwara gov AbdulRazaq, labour leaders to meet

Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state has invited the organized labour leaders in the state to a meeting by 6pm on Wednesday in a bid to find solution to the crisis of non payment of N30,000 minimum wage to all categories of workers as demanded by the labour leaders.

All workers in kwara state public service still stayed away from work,while those who were coerced to work by the government were chased away from office by the labour leaders.

Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress, Alhaji Issa Ore speaking in an interview with Vanguard yesterday on the scheduled meeting said,”the governor has invited us to a meeting by 6pm today over the minimum wage crisis and we are going to attend the meeting.

“Our position has not changed, we won’t return to work until all categories of workers in the state,including the local government workers are paid the N30,000 minimum wage.”

Meantime, as the strike entered second day on Wednesday,workers in the public service and across the sixteen local governments in the state stayed away from work.

When Vanguard correspondent went round the ministries yesterday, all the gates were half opened while doors of the offices remained locked.

Findings from the sixteen local governments in the state also showed that no worker went to work while all the gates remained firmly locked

Following instructions from Head of service Mrs Modupe Susan Oluwole Tuesday night that senior staff should resume duties,today some selected staff of Kwara state Internal Revenue Service who went to work were chased away by the monitoring labour leaders who went round in the morning.

The labour leaders however clashed with thugs who resisted the workers from being sent away from their duties before the workers eventually went their different ways.

One of the staff of Kwara state Internal Revenue Service, who craved anonymity told Vanguard in an interview that the staff who were placed on rotational duties because of the nature of their work were chased away from work.

“The HOS actually sent messages to the senior staff and we also received memo on our phone to resume work,we reported but were chased away by the labour leaders. We have to obey because we also want to be paid the minimum wage ” he said

NLC chairman continued,”We are happy that those who were forced to come to work particularly, the staff in Kwara state Internal Revenue Service (KWIRS) were successfully returned home by our monitoring labour leaders.

“Though the thugs were sent to attack us,but we are undeterred. All of them went back home,and I can say without mincing words that the strike is successful, second day running.

