LASEMA dispatch centre attacked in Lekki

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja

Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, Tuesday, said that its dispatch centre in Lekki Phase One was under attack.

LASEMA Director-General, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, however, said he acknowledged the heightened circumstances caused by the hijacking of the #EndSARS protests in the area and urged Lagosians to comply with the curfew orders to prevent any secondary incidents and further loss of life.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: