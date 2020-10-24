Lagos eases curfew by 10 hours

Kindly Share This Story:

The Lagos State Government has eased the 24-hour curfew imposed in Lagos State to allow movement of persons from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m from Saturday.

Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State Governor, announced this on Friday while inspecting some places that were affected by the destruction during the mayhem in the aftermath of the Lekki Toll Plaza incident on Tuesday night.

He said that there were still pockets of insecurity in the state, adding that the curfew might be reviewed on Saturday after consultations with security agencies.

The governor said that the government would commence cleaning the city from Saturday morning and appealed to motorists to drive with caution.

Sanwo-Olu said that the panel of inquiry into the Lekki Toll Plaza incident would start sitting from Monday and appealed to anyone with petition to send it to the panel.

