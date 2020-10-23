Kinsmen disagree with Senator Ndume over Maina’s whereabouts

Kindly Share This Story:

…My father’s a responsible citizen who recovers over N2.9 TR for Nigeria-Son

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Kinsmen of former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina have disagreed with Senator Ali Ndume for saying he does not know their son’s whereabouts.

Ndume who represents Borno South in the Senate, stood as surety for the former Pension boss, after he was admitted to bail.

He had on Monday told Justice Okono Abang of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court that he currently had no knowledge of Maina’s whereabouts.

However, in a telephone interview, Maina’s Kinsmen who spoke through Major Bukar Haruna ,Rtd, said they were disappointed when the Senator said he does not know the whereabouts of their son.

“He wanted to score cheap political point in negative light, but he has failed again this time,” he alleged.

“Ndume …How on earth can he say he does not know our Son’s whereabout when he refused to visit Maina on his sick bed even after repeated telephone calls put through to him by both Maina and his Son Faisal, to come and see the deteriorating condition of Maina’s health?”.

He said it is obvious that senator Ndume was allegedly playing out a script directed by some power blocs who he has chosen to align with.

Contrary to Ndume’s claim that he was begged to stand as surety for Maina, the Rtd Major said “the senator decided to stand as surety on his own volition after considering Maina’s powerful political standing in Southern Borno.

“Senator Ali Ndume wants to return to the Senate in 2023 and he offered to sign, being the Senator representing Borno South. He also knew that he stands the chance of losing his election, if he does not. That’s his motivating factor for standing as Maina’s surety.” No one coarced him to do so,” he alleged.

The retired Officer, urged Ndume to follow the appropriate channels if he was no longer interested in standing as surety for “thier son” .

Meanwhile, Faisal (Maina’s Son) said his father was still critically ill and would return to court to continue his trial as soon as he recovers.

He said that his father was a responsible citizen who recovered over N2.9 TR for Nigeria, a feat yet to be achieved by the EFCC during the time in question.

“My Father would not desire to abandon his trial because he has helped Nigeria grow and is still ready to recover more funds for Nigeria to grow instead of borrowing funds from other Countries,” he said.

