Kaiglo introduces ‘Singles Day’ into West African e-commerce space

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

An online marketplace, Kaiglo, said it has introduced ‘Singles Day’ for the West African market.

According to the e-commerce company, the 11/11 is a singles day campaign held on the 11th of November, each year. It said the event was first started in China and is now the norm in most Asian countries and the world’s biggest 24-hour shopping event.

The firm also said users should expect up to 70 per cent discount on items within the 24-hour sales period.

It said: “Kaiglo’s celebration of 11/11 is the first attempt by any company in Nigeria and if done properly can make a very big statement on the brand.

ALSO READ: Plateau designates seven courts to prosecute over 300 suspected looters

“The concept is new and unknown in this terrain and as such massive publicity activities must be carried out to create awareness including online and offline campaigns.”

Speaking on the development, the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Kaiglo, Mr. Victor Eze said that the key feature of the event is celebrating singlehood and so it features activities and products that help reinforce the beauty and joy of being single.

Eze said: “The 11/11 celebration is a relatively unknown celebration in Africa especially in Nigeria and evidence of this is the fact that none of the big brands in Nigeria has ever celebrated.”

He said that Double 11 is another means Kaiglo is adding value to the region’s economy as some rising brands and small businesses stand to benefit from the sales opportunity it proved.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: