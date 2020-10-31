Enugu govt commiserates with Catholics over Awgu pupils’ death

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

The Enugu state ministry of Education has commiserated with the Awgu Catholic Diocese in the state over the loss of 5 primary school pupils and 2 staff through an auto crash on Wednesday.

Seven Pupils and staff of Presentation Nursery and primary school Awgu, owned by the Diocese, had lost their lives in the accident that claimed 21 instant victims.

The state government, represented by the commissioner for Education, Prof Uche Eze, in a condolence visit to Church and operators of the school expressed shock and empathy over the tragic loss.

Accompanied by the Permanent Secretary, Mrs Nwanneka Onah, the commissioner told Bishop of Diocese, Most Rev. John Okoye that the state government was jolted by the loss of the school children and staff.

The commissioner expressed shock at the incident as he sympathised with the Bishop and the families of the children that lost their lives.

“This is a very big loss, not only to the Catholic Diocese of Awgu and the families of the children but to the entire humanity.

“The Governor of Enugu State was saddened by the news of the death of the school children and he has assured of his solidarity and support of Enugu State Government in this tragedy,” Eze said.

The commissioner prayed that God almighty will strengthen the Bishop, the Diocese and the families of the deceased to bear the irreparable loss.

In his response, Bishop Okoye expressed appreciation and concern of Enugu State Government and the Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for the solidarity the state has shown on the incident.

He enjoined everyone to continue to remember the deceased and their families in prayers.

Vanguard

